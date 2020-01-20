Amber and blues complete the double

HENLEY 1sts got the new year off to a winning start as they completed the double over hosts Slough in their South League Division 2 West clash last Saturday.

The amber and blues managed to record the same scoreline against their Berkshire opponents from the first game of the season when they beat Slough 3-2 at Jubilee Park.

Missing midfielder Matt Riches, centre back Danny Newcombe and forward Jeff Goseph, Henley travelled to Slough with a squad of 13 men.

Henley started the match well and controlled the opening exchanges. Rhys Joyce, Luke Gupta and Captain Jonny Taylor were finding plenty of space to operate in midfield, allowing Foster, Jean-Jean and Heaver to cause panic within the Slough backline on almost every attack.

After 15 minutes Henley took the lead through Ed Foster, who slapped home a first-time strike after good work down the right from wing-back Tom Walter.

Five minutes later the away side doubled their lead after Brandon Smith found Foster in the left-wing position, who in turn picked out Walter in the Slough D, resulting in a poor tackle and penalty flick awarded to Henley. Joyce stepped up and slotted the stroke home to make it 2-0.

Slough pulled a goal back after a speculative long ball found a Henley foot in the D. The resulting penalty corner was originally saved by Ryan Foggoa in goal, but the rebound was smuggled in from close range. Moments later Henley restored their two goal lead as Chris Green rifled in a powerful strike, following a broken down short corner routine.

At 3-1 at half time Henley took their foot off the pedal in the second half, allowing Slough to pull a goal back early in the half.

Despite having most of possession , and numerous guilt-edge chances to increase their lead, the amber and blues had to hold out for an edgy 3-2 victory.