Earley B on the up

EARLEY B moved up to fourth place after beating Berks CS 11-7 in their rearranged Henley and District League match on Monday night.

The latest league table, with all sides now having played 14 matches each, is as follows: 1 Ivy Leaf A and Earley D, 134 points; 3 Twyford, 131; 4 Earley B, 140; 5 Earley C, 127; 6 Earley A, 124; 7 Harpsden, 122; 8 Berks CS, 118; 9 Park Institute K, 114; 10 Park Institute J, 110.

Earley C secured their place in the final of the Peter Piggott Cup after beating their D team 11-7 in the semi-final. Elsewhere on Monday evening Earley A beat Ivy Leaf A 12-6 in their quarter-final clash. Earley A will now face Park Institute K in the semi-final next month.