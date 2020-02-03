Young side defeated on travels

HENLEY U14s lost out in their first return match of the season when they visited Eastcote on Sunday.

Travelling with a young and relatively inexperienced squad, Henley struggled to settle at the start of the match and the hosts soon went 1-0 up through a scrappy opener.

In the second quarter, the amber and blues got into a good structure, with Ernie Newbold and Adam Herbert gradually taking control of midfield. This platform allowed the Henley forwards more possession, with the resultant pressure leading to an equaliser just before half-time. After Matt Lawson and Herbert combined in midfield, a ball out to the industrious George Batty was then played down the line to Oli Paice, whose cross from within the D deflected in off a defender’s foot.

The second half saw an even contest. Henley’s defence of Piers DeJode, George Edmondson and Bryn Williams coped well with the threat from the older, more experienced individuals in the opposition midfield and front line. However, with the final play of the quarter, a ball out of defence was intercepted by the Eastcote midfield. The hosts then played a couple of good passes before beating the Henley keeper to go 2-1 up.

In the final quarter, Henley pushed forward again through Sam Phillips and Conor Quinn, and had a number of chances before Eastcote scored a breakaway goal to secure a 3-1 win.