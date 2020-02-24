County rivals secure points

HENLEY 1sts lost out at home to South League Premier Division 2 West side Oxford OBU at Jubilee Park last Saturday.

Henley had several players on holiday meaning they had just one sub as well as welcoming back out of retirement ex-club captain and goalkeeper, Roy Cox for the match against the second placed side in the league, who are a side primarily made up of students from Oxford Brookes University.

The game started evenly with Cox making some good saves including one diving low to his right to prevent a short corner conversion. Luke Gupta was having success down the right wing and both Green and Foster had some strikes saved by the Oxford keeper. At half-time the game was still in the balance at 0-0.

Henley had lots of possession at the beginning of the second half and winger Jonny Taylor was finding Oxford feet in the D to win short corners but the Oxford keeper made some more good saves and a defender stopped one on the line from Foster’s flicking.

Oxford then put in an aerial shot over Soulsby’s head and took the lead with a neat finish. Henley pushed on but continually got caught on the break and legs began to tire with only one sub against the younger student side.

Joseph’s seven minutes on the sideline for dissent didn’t help the home team’s cause as Oxford scored four more goals despite some good saves from Cox.