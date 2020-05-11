Amber and Blues face delay to new season

THE president of Henley Hockey Club says matches may not be played again until January.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the English Hockey Association has closed down the sport until June 30.

But Chris Baker believes that social distancing measures introduced to try to control the disease may not be relaxed to the extent that the sport can resume before next year.

He said: “The future is uncertain with the English Hockey Association closing down any hockey until June 30, at which point they will presumably look at this again.

“However, it looks unlikely that we will move any better than social distancing so I believe team sport is unlikely to happen much before January 2021.

“So the greatest impact on Henley Hockey Club may well be the time we have to wait until any hockey resumes.”

The club, nicknamed the Amber and Blues, play at Jubilee Park and have five men’s teams and three women’s teams. All have games left to play in the 2019/20 season.

The South League (men) has not yet ruled how or when the season will end.

Henley men’s first team is seventh in Premier Division 2 with one game left to play but is not in a promotion or relegation place.

The second team is fourth in Middx, Berks, Bucks and Oxon Division 1 with one game left to play but is not in a promotion or relegation place.

The third team is 12th and faces relegation from the Middx, Berks, Bucks and Oxon Division 3 with one game left to play.

The fourth team is second in the Middx, Berks, Bucks and Oxon Division 8 West league with two games still to play and is in the running for promotion.

The fifth team is eighth in the same league with one game left to play but is not in a promotion or relegation place.

All three ladies’ teams were on a winning streak and moving up their tables when fixtures were suspended.

Henley ladies’ first team were 10th in the South Clubs’ Women’s Hockey League Division 2, the second team was 12th in the Three Counties League Premier Division 1 and the third team was eighth in the Three Counties League Division 3.

• The club has paid tribute to Sue Burrell, who died peacefully on April 10 following a short illness. She was 54. Sue joined Henley more than 25 years ago and had played and captained both the ladies third and fourth teams. She was also a long-standing committee member and served as club secretary, fixtures secretary and ladies’ club captain.