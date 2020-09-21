MP nets first goal on newly laid AstroTurf hockey pitch

FORMER Prime Minister Theresa May officially opened Sonning Hockey Club’s new AstroTurf pitch last Saturday.

After the opening ceremony, the Maidenhead MP took to the field to score the first goal on the newly laid pitch.

After declaring the pitch open Mrs May said: “This marks the culmination of many years of dedicated fundraising by the club.

“I know how important sports, and especially hockey are for the local community and it is great to see this kind of local initiative taking place.

“Sonning Hockey Club is an important fixture of local life and I pay tribute to the tireless campaigning of so many to finally see this come to fruition”.

Funding for the pitch has come about after hockey brand, Osaka World, agreed to sponsor the club for the next four seasons. This has also helped the club attract financial advisor firm, Eight Wealth Management, to support the club as its new corporate sponsor.

Edward Butler, president of Sonning Hockey Club, said: “Like the vast majority of sports clubs across the country, Sonning Hockey Club has been impacted by the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic, but we are looking forward to re-engaging with hockey with renewed vigour.

“We love our sport, but of equal importance is the social dynamic — which is integral to our club ethos. In this spirit, it is gratifying to know that local people and organisations value our contribution within the local community and have demonstrated a willingness to support us in our efforts.”