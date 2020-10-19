Green bags hat-trick on first match back following lengthy injury

HENLEY LADIES 1sts returned empty handed from their trip around the M25 after going down 2-1 in their South Clubs’ Division 2 clash at EAST GRINSTEAD 2nds last Saturday.

After an even start Henley eventually started to dominate possession. However, a break through the Henley defence, meant the hosts won a handful of short corners in quick succession but they were unable to find the net, with several good saves from player-of-the-match Katy Shaw.

Henley were struggling to find their momentum on the bouncy pitch as they picked up a green card and an injury.

Good composure from Jem Mackie in the middle of the pitch meant the visitors were able to counter attack. A quick breakway led to a well placed pass from Georgie Metcalfe that went across the D to Charlotte Cockerton who found the back of the net to put her side 1-0 up.

In the second half East Grinstead pulled a goal back to level the scores in the first minute.

Henley produced some good stick work from the forward line that created a short corner opportunity. However, the ball was picked out by East Grinstead’s defence who passed it quickly to their forwards to score.

After going behind Henley lifted their game in the last 10 minutes, playing with intensity and drive, with some good passages of play down the right hand side from Mel Joyce and Emma Joseph.

A short corner was won at the final whistle but Henley were not able to convert.

HENLEY LADIES 2nds ran out comfortable 8-1 winners in their Trysporst Three Counties League Premier Division 2 clash against visitors WYCOBME LADIES 2nds.

Henley started brightly, creating several good chances in the opening five minutes. Soon after the hosts took the lead when the ball was fed in to forward Wendy McLoughlin who turned towards goal before firing home between the keeper’s legs.

Henley attacked again with good moves down both wings before they won a penalty corner which was injected by Lauren Hilditch, stopped by Becky Barry and then fired into the back of the net by Rachel Herbert to make it 2-0.

More corners ensued in which Kat Green, playing her first game back from injury in 51 weeks, scored to make it 3-0.

The home side continued to work hard but Wycombe attacked the Henley defence and some well timed stepping in front from youngster Lucy Herbert, and the pace and timing of Katie Knight and Gracie Newbold ensured that working as a team the visitors were forced back and further counter attacks were set up.

Just before half time centre midfielder Barry went on a run, beating four players before passing to McLoughlin on the penalty spot who made no mistake to make it 4-0.

The second half started at the same high pace as the first had left off as more corners were won by the Henley attackers.

Sophy Rogers won possession down the right hand side and Lauren Hilditch drew fouls in the centre and on the left.

Another penalty corner led to Green scoring her second of the match after the ball was sent out to the top and switched left by Herbert.

In her first game for Henley 2nds, Ellie Farrow proved that she could play anywhere and in a stint up front, took on the Wycombe goalkeeper in a one-on-one situation before scoring to make it 6-0.

Wycombe were not down and out and in a fast counter attack, final defender Knight made a tackle which resulted in the attacker falling over and Henley had to defend a corner. The Wycombe striker stepped up and with a well executed hit and dipped the ball past the Henley keeper for a consolation goal.

Henley hit back as the ball was quickly played up to Green who slotted home via a deflection from a defender to secure her hat-trick.

Henley’s final goal was scored five minutes from time when after winning a free hit near the edge of the circle, Herbert took the Wycombe defence by surprise, dribbling the ball the required five yards before entering the D and piling in a shot in the air. The keeper caught the ball between her knees but Hilditch was waiting and as the ball was released, she pounced to score her side’s eighth goal of the game.

In the Trysports Three Counties League Division 3, HENLEY LADIES 3rds went down to a 1-0 defeat at WINDSOR LADIES 2nds.