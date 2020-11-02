Halloran gets side back to winning ways

HENLEY LADIES 1sts put the previous week’s disappointing result behind them as they got back to winning ways at AMERSHAM AND CHALFONT LADIES 1sts last Saturday in their South Clubs’ Division 2 clash.

Henley started brightly as they put pressure on the Amersham defence early on. Player-of-the-match Georgie Meltcalfe attacked at speed and after some skilful play found Jem Mackie on the top of the D who shot narrowly wide.

The visitors maintained their dominance as Hayley Munt won the ball on the left wing and found Metcalfe in the centre of the pitch. Metcalfe passed to Kiera Halloran on the right, who after fighting for possession, was able to send the ball to Sophie Hoskins to fire home past the goalkeeper.

The home side then played a long ball down the wing but good tackling by Jane Dench and Chloe Nelson kept the hosts at bay.

After a series of saves by Henley goalkeeper Robyn Horan, Amersham eventually scrambled home an equaliser just before half-time.

Early in the second half good distribution by Ellie Roseff in the middle allowed Mel Joyce on the right to place the ball up to Charlotte Cockerton on the wing. Some skillful play between Cockerton and Orla Brown allowed multiple strikes at goal.

Henley’s persistence started to pay off and after a pass down the middle from Dench in defence, a scramble of play by Roseff resulted in the Amersham goalkeeper diving to stop the goal with her stick and Halloran was ready to pounce and give Henley the lead.

HENLEY LADIES 2nds ran out 2-1 winners at home against local rivals SONNING LADIES 2nds in their Trysports Three Counties Premier Division 2 clash at Jubilee Park.