Monday, 30 November 2020

Keepie uppie challenge

TWO youth players at Henley Hockey Club are taking on a keepie uppie challenge to raise money for new equipment.

Charlie Shaw, 16, and Fergus Heggie, 15, are using the second lockdown to complete 50,000 repetitions between them using a hockey stick and ball over 25 consecutive days.

The duo devised the challenge, which is also raising money for the Chiltern Centre in Greys Road, Henley, after hockey matches were forced to be cancelled under the Government’s rules to combat coronavirus. Charlie and Fergus set themselves a target of 1,000 keepie uppies a day to complete the challenge.

They hope to raise £500 for the Chiltern Centre and £500 for 3D rebound nets to be used in training. These would be used in junior training sessions when they start back up once lockdown restrictions are eased.

