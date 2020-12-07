Shaw adds club’s homegrown award to roll of honour

CHARLIE SHAW has received the Grow Your Own Award from Henley Hockey Club.

Despite all hockey being put on hold during the second national coronavirus lockdown, the club made its annual award to the player it felt showed “exceptional playing talent”.

Charlie, who lives in Henley, has grown up through the ranks with the Amber and Blues.

He first started playing with Henley at the Colts sessions on Sunday mornings in the under-sixes and made his full-size pitch debut aged 11 for Henley under-14 boys.

From there it was a rapid progression for Charlie up the playing ranks of the Henley men’s teams.

He played a season in the fifth side aged 13, one season in the third side aged 14 and last season in the second side.

Charlie, now aged 16, plays in the first team and is its youngest player.

He has also played at county level, turning out for the Oxfordshire under-13s and under-14s before representing Berkshire where he was awarded player of the season for Berkshire under-15s. Before the last lockdown he added captaincy of Berkshire under-16s to his roll of honour, capping things off with winning player of the day in their final match.

Charlie also plays both outdoor and indoor hockey at Sir William Borlase, winning a bronze medal at the South schools indoor hockey competition in 2019.

His exceptional talent has also been recognised nationally as he has been selected to trial at the England Hockey Performance Centre when hockey resumes this month.

Meanwhile, hockey training and matches resumed from Wednesday as England’s lockdown ended.

England Hockey is continuing to work with Sport England for clarity on what travel is permitted between areas to understand to what extent outdoor team sports will be allowed to return.

Henley have resumed all their training sessions and will be able to press on with the majority of fixtures commencing tomorrow (Saturday).