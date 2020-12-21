Hearn’s goals secure point

HENLEY LADIES 3rds were held to a 2-2 draw in their Trypsorts Three Counties League Division 3 home clash with SONNING LADIES 4ths at Jubilee Park on Saturday.

Henley had the upper hand for most of the match against their local rivals but a fine performance by the opposition goalkeeper kept the result level.

The visitors took the lead before Meg Hearn levelled the scores with a reverse stick strike that smashed the backboard.

Sonning went ahead again before Hearn drew her side level with her second of the game following a culmination of intense pressure in the Sonning D. The Henley midfield of Hearn, Ella Shute, Trinity Jacobs, Hannah Holloway and Daisy Rolstone controlled much of the second-half, creating goal scoring chances and a string of short corners.

The Sonning keeper was up to the task saving well from captain Rosie Wilkinson, Shute and forwards Ailish James and Sophia Nall.

With only minutes remaining Sonning pushed for the winner. The Henley defence of Laura McLoughlin, Meg Parker, Tia Wilson, Phoebe Holdsworth-Bianek and Caitlin Swinburn held strong and Esther Garcia’s fine save from a Sonning short corner in the dying seconds sealed the point for Henley.