Visitors put on five star display to sink Thame

HENLEY 4ths went down to a 2-0 home defeat in their top of the table MBBO Division 7 clash with WEST HAMPSTEAD 7ths.

The hosts began brightly, taking the game to the visitors and putting them under pressure from the start, with Danny McAllister showing deft touches in midfield and Andy Farrow and Iwan Hughes being a constant threat up front.

Henley won their first short corners after 15 minutes but neither were converted and as the game developed, the visitors grew with confidence and began to put the hosts under increasing pressure.

West Hampstead took the lead through a break down the left, which created an overload before scoring at the back post.

Henley responded well with attacks of their own, but the opposition broke forward again following a Henley effort on goal. The visiting forwards broke down the left and pulled the ball back to the top of the D, from where their central midfielder smashed a volley into the roof of the net to make it 2-0.

The second half was more evenly matched with Henley having a further six short corners which they failed to convert.

Tony Conway-Hughes was a commanding presence in defence, snuffing out numerous attacks from the opposition before they could become a threat.

In MBBO Division 8 West, HENLEY 5ths ran out 5-2 winners at THAME 3rds in a match in which the hosts took an early lead from a short corner.

Recovering from this early set back Henley found their from and took play into Thame’s half.

Henley’s pace on the ball put their opposition on the back foot and it was Brett Everett who equalised for the visitors.

Henley maintained the pressure on Thame and within a matter of minutes scored their second with Everett netting his second of the game. Ollie Corbett netted just before half-time to put the visitors 3-1 up.

The second half saw Thame on the offensive creating several scoring opportunities. Henley’s defence held up to several attacks but a good interception by the home centre forward pushed the ball just beyond the Henley keeper’s reach to make it 3-2.

Thame looked like they could equalise at any moment but some handy stick work down the left saw midfielder Ben Williams break free to make it 4-2.

In the closing moments of the match forward Ollie Warren wrapped up the scoring for the visitors to make it 5-2. The result leaves Henley in fourth place in the table.