Children’s training camps make up for lost playing time

WITH so much hockey lost to the coronavirus pandemic, coaches and players of Henley Hockey Club’s under-10s and under-12s were keen to make up for lost time at the recent Easter camps held at Jubilee Park.

More than 50 children attended one of the four specially arranged sessions.

The group started by braving the April snow and finished with a bang thanks to a star guest coach. The practice sessions concentrated on all aspects of the game, but especially focused on individual skills and match play.

It was noticeable how all participants developed via the concentrated training programme.

This culminated in the final session, where Great Britain and England player Nick Catlin joined the existing coaching team, a team that included Henley’s own former French international in the shape of former head coach Nico Jean-Jean.

Nick mesmerized the listening crowd as he demonstrated his silky skills, ending with a masterclass on the reverse stick hitting, known as the Tomahawk. Henley’s young keeper had to be at best to keep him at bay.

The club said: “A big well done to all the children who attended and a thank-you to volunteer parents who made it possible. The former international Catlin is believed to be looking for a local club, let’s hope the skills and enthusiasm of Henley’s juniors have left him with a taste for more hockey off Reading Road hockey.

“While the season is drawing to a close, there are a few more sessions for children of all ages to give hockey a try.”

For more information, visit www.henleyhockeyclub.co.uk