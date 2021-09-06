Shaw selected for England assessment

New charity begins offering boat trips for disabled
Monday, 06 September 2021
KATY SHAW, a goalkeeper for Henley Hockey Club’s Ladies’ 1sts Development, has been selected to take part in the under-16 England assessment group.
The call-up comes after the 15-year-old’s stellar performance competing in the England Hockey Futures Cup tournament last week, representing the U15 Mercia Lynx.
The Futures Cup is a four-day competition for U15 and U17 girls and boys with players selected to represent four teams from across the 16
performance centres in the country, joined by a team from Scotland and a team from Wales.
Katy played three matches and Mercia won 4-3 against Wessex Leopards but lost 6-3 to Caledonian Cougars and 3-2 to Pennine Pumas to finish fourth out of six.
Katy said: “I absolutely loved being part of the tournament and representing my region. I am thrilled to have been invited to the U16 England assessment group and look forward to the training sessions.”
