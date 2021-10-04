Monday, 04 October 2021

Girls in seventh heaven following first victory

THE Oratory School’s girls’ first team ran out winners in their first ever match against Cranford House. The goal scorers were Kitty Nutt, from Sonning Common, Anya Parry and Georgie Hector, from Caversham. Woodcote’s Lola Gibbon was player of the match whilst Edie Tustian put in a good display in goal.

Victoria Watson, head of hockey, said: “The team used good communication and many new
skills that were learnt in training. They all played with determination, kept their heads up and
encouraged one another throughout the game, creating a great team spirit.”

