Miserable day for Henley

A MISERABLE day of weather was reflected in a miserable start for Henley away at Winchester in the Men’s Premier Division 1 of the South Central Hockey League, getting caught on the break in the first minute to go 1-0 down.

The rest of the first half was even with both teams creating chances but they were unable to find the back of the net.

Henley started brightly in the second half. Charlie Shaw connected well with a volley at goal to produce a fantastic save from the opposition goalkeeper, which Winchester managed to convert on the counter-attack.

With Henley pushing up the pitch, the game opened up but the visitors couldn’t find the finishes to some good build-up play and conceded two more goals.

Their afternoon was summed up when Sam Heaver deflected the ball into his own goal and the game ended in a 4-0 defeat.