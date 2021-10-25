Henley come from behind to secure win

HENLEY hit back to run out comfortable winners in their home clash with Trojans last Saturday.

The game got off to a good start for the hosts, with Sam Worlidge bundling home after a fine move, almost straight from the pushback.

Despite the fast start, nervy moments followed for the hosts with Trojans breaching the newly formed centre back pairing of Pete Roseff and Sam Heaver to draw level.

Henley soon found themselves chasing back desperately after some loose play in the middle of the park, conceding a short corner from which Trojans took the lead.

After picking the ball up in the right-hand corner after some more tireless running, Worlidge proceeded to zigzag past three Trojans defenders and slam home a reverse stick strike from the top of the D.

More pressure from the hosts followed, with Ed Foster drawing the goalkeeper off his line and beating him, only for Geoff Joseph to let the ball hit his feet with a the goal gaping.

Henley made their pressure tell when, on the stroke of half-time, Foster threw an overhead pass to Charlie Shaw, who volleyed home off the underside of the bar.

The second half saw Henley control the game, nullifying any threat from the visitors. With the ball there was much joy to be had for Heaver and Robbie Mortimer putting aerial passes to the wide areas for the forwards to pick up in dangerous positions in space.

The fourth goal arrived after some fine forward pressing allowed Chris Green to intercept the ball on the halfway line. He proceeded then to beat the whole of the Trojans back line, driving right into the D, before slamming the ball across the keeper into the corner of the net.

Henley refused to relent right up to the final whistle, and in the dying minutes of the game some more good pressing saw the ball break once more to Worlidge, who drove to the byline, pulling the ball back neatly to Foster, who fired across the D for Joseph to convert in his first appearance of the season.