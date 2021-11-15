Injuries take their toll as Bulls are defeated

HENLEY BULLS were once again hit by injuries as unavailability meant they had no replacements for last Saturday’s home friendly clash with Bracknell 2nds.

The visitors started the game strongly and were on the attack straight away as they moved to within five metres of the Bulls’ line but the defence held strong with some desperate last-ditch tackles.

The forwards were holding the visitors with Will Benning, George Jupp, and George Inoke leading the way with the tackles.

After 20 minutes the Bulls found themselves 15-0 down having hardly had any possession despite making plenty of tackles.

The Bulls then began to find some ball and were able to put an attack together which saw Josh Macco make a powerful break to put the hosts on to the front foot.

A quick tap penalty inside the Bracknell red zone saw Macco charging on to the ball and crashing over the line. However, instead of this lifting the Bulls they conceded another try to go 22-7 down with five minutes of the first half remaining. The Bulls were aiming to finish the half strongly and were able to pick the pace up with powerful carries from Matt Mann, Finn Glass, and Guy Wilson. This allowed Max McMinn to pull the strings and find a hole for Cameron Wickes to dance his way over to make the half-time score to 22-14 to Bracknell.

Bracknell were on the attack at the start of the second half and added to their score early on.

The Bulls then decided running everything was the way forward as there were strong half breaks from Sam Allen and Rosco Lewis. Jack Horrocks, Henry Penrose, and Callum Witowski.

The Bulls then lost Jupp to the sin bin, but this didn’t discourage them. Gilbey was lifting the tempo and the effort paid off with Benning crashing over to make it a six-point difference with five minutes to play. However, the Bulls couldn’t get the territory and possession to put pressure on Bracknell who closed the game out.