Henley junior sides taste success on their travels

THE Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire junior leagues were back in action with HENLEY U10s playing at both Reading and Sonning.

At Reading, Henley 1sts won their division as they won all four matches against Reading 1sts (4-0), Marlow 1sts

(1-0), Oxford 1sts (3-0) and Reading 2nds (2-1).

Highlights in the matches included Edward Carey’s seven goals and Piper Rey’s dribbling skills. Isabel Blagg also excelled in defence.

At Sonning Hockey Club, Henley 2nds and 3rds had mixed results, losing, winning and drawing matches with Sonning, Reading and Abingdon.

All players showed competitive attitudes and were willing to try out their new skills in match situations.

Players of the match were Bea Watts and Rupert Liddle for Henley 3rds and Emma Groat and Juliet Tovey-Stewart for Henley 2nds.

HENLEY U8s took part in their first tournaments of the season and for many it was their first competitive matches representing their club. Four teams took part in the tournament at Reading Hockey Club in the morning against teams from Sonning, South Berks, Reading and Marlow.

The Henley Antelopes won three, drew one and lost one of their games, with Ida Tomlinson awarded player of the tournament.

Henley Bears won all five of their matches with Georgie Quinn as player of the tournament. Henley Cheetahs won three, drew one and lost one with Polly Dew the player of the tournament.

The Henley Dragons drew two and lost three, with Darcy Buckham-Hedges the team’s player of the tournament.

In the afternoon two Henley teams travelled to Thame Hockey Club for matches against Amersham and Chalfont, High Wycombe, Marlow and Thame.

The Henley Eagles won two, drew two and lost two with Leonardo Benfatti the team’s player of the tournament. The Henley Falcons won four, drew two and lost one, with Lucas Johnston getting the afternoon’s player of the tournament.