Williams nets hat-trick as hosts down Slough Swifts

HENLEY 4ths ran out 4-0 winners in their Thames Division 2 clash at home to SLOUGH SWIFTS.

The home side dominated the first half and reduced Slough to the occasional foray into the Henley half.

The chances for Henley were slow to come and despite good work down the right by both Taylor and Williams junior, it took until the 20th minute before they could break the deadlock. Form a short corner routine, Batey injected with pace to Williams senior, who deftly placed the ball with a drag flick into the rear of the net.

As half-time approached, more chances were created by Biggs’s control of midfield, but they were not converted.

Slough, in an attempt to get back into the game early in the second half, put pressure on the Henley defence which was repelled by a strong defensive line of Clarke junior, Proudfoot senior and Conway-Hughes.

Henley began to attack more down the left-hand side through Batey and Proudfoot junior which opened up the Slough defence. Henley's second goal came through some good interplay between Williams senior and Merritt who found Farrow in the D with his back to goal and managed to play the ball round the keeper to score.

The Henley pressure built and Slough hardly got into the home side’s half during the remainder of the half. Williams senior secured the win with two further drag flicks from short corners to complete his hat-trick and secure the win.

HENLEY LADIES 1sts went down to a heavy 6-1 Premier Division 1 defeat at home against OXFORD HAWKS in a match played out in freezing temperatures with the occasional snow and sleet shower.

The visitors scored their goals through some moves and set pieces.

Henley’s goal was well worked. The ball was passed up the pitch with good teamwork and into the D after good play from Hayley Munt and Lauren Hilditch which resulted in the ball being chipped over the Hawks goalkeeper’s head.