Winchester hit back to claim a share of spoils

HENLEY Ladies drew their final match of the year against Winchester Ladies at Jubilee Park last Saturday.

Henley started brightly with some good passages of play and the majority of possession but couldn’t find a way through the visitors’ defence.

The home side eventually took the lead following a short corner routine that found the back of the net.

Soon after a ball was fired into the D and Lauren Hilditch guided it into the goal but the strike was ruled out as the ball had come off a Henley player’s foot.

The home side started the second half well but despite having many short corners could not add to their lead before the visitors equalised through a breakaway move.