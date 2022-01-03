Monday, 03 January 2022

Oratory U18 girls are crowned Berkshire champions

ORATORY SCHOOL’S team have won the U18 Berkshire Girls’ Hockey League in their first competitive season.

The team had their final league match against Reading Blue Coat School earlier this month where they ran out 4-1 winners.

Previous had seen wins against Leighton Park (8-0), LVS Ascot (13-0), Reddam House (8-0), Shiplake (4-0) and Holyport College (8-1).

Victoria Watson, head of hockey, said: “If I were to go back 12 weeks ago to our first hockey session, the team and I could not have dreamt of what they have achieved. From players one to 18 they have not once dropped their heads and have played with true Oratory spirit.”

