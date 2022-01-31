Revenge is sweet

HENLEY 1sts got revenge for their 4-0 defeat earlier in the season as they defeated visitors Winchester in their South Central Premier Division 1 clash.

Ed Foster broke the deadlock with a neat finish into the bottom corner. It wasn’t long until Henley found a second through Geoff Joseph who deflected the ball high into the net from close range.

Henley continued to apply pressure and when Taylor picked out Shaw with a pinpoint pass from the halfway line, Shaw calmly slotted the ball passed the Winchester keeper to make it 3-0.

Henley didn’t start the second half as strongly and conceded two quick goals followed by yellow card for centre back, Kyle Soulsby.

With 15 minutes to go, Green linked up with Foster in the D who smashed the ball home.