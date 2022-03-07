Gupta nets equaliser

HENLEY 1sts came from behind to secure a point from their Premier Division 1 clash at Oxford OBU last Saturday.

Henley started the stronger of the two sides and went 1-0 up through top scorer Ed Foster. Henley continued to dominate the possession in midfield with makeshift holding midfielder Kevin Jones, from Windsor, and went into the half-time break 1-0 up.

The second half was a physical affair and Henley were punished for some strong challenges which meant trio Soulsby, Heaver and Worlidge spent some time in the sin bin.

During that time Oxford scored two goals including a penalty flick for Soulsby’s shoulder charge.

Henley were back to their full 11 players but Oxford were running down the clock in the last few minutes, keeping the ball in their attacking corner.

With 30 seconds remaining on the clock, Henley right back Danny Sutherland nicked the ball from an Oxford forward, found captain Jonathan Taylor who started a counter-attack where Foster, Gupta and Heaver linked up and executed a move which resulted in man-of-the-match Gupta equalising at the far post.