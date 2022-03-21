Rechner’s first goal for club proves decisive

HENLEY 1sts ran out 3-0 winners away at READING 2nds on Saturday against a side two places above them in the South Central League Premier Division 1 table.

Henley started strongly, dominating possession and on their second short corner of the game converted through a Jonny Taylor deflection from Ed Foster’s power drive.

In the second half, with the game in the balance, Joyce cleared a drag flick off the line and on the counter-attack Henley scored to make it 2-0 through Sam Worlidge.

Henley scored again soon after when good work from Gupta released Foster to a one-on-one with the Reading keeper and Foster duly dispatched.

At 3-0 up, Henley defended strongly with some big tackles from Soulsby and Mortimer leading to a clean sheet and three points for Henley.

HENLEY 6ths put in an impressive display to defeat Thames Division 4 league leaders SOUTH BERKSHIRE 6ths 2-1, a result that saw them gain revenge for their 8-0 reverse earlier in the campaign.

The hosts fielded six colts with a game tactic of staying calm with the ball and passing it around.

In midfield, Ted Day and Enzo Cheesman didn’t let South Berks settle, and with a calm defence of Simon Ward, Connor Botha and Rupert Gutteridge, there were very few scoring chances for the visitors.

However, just before half-time Henley let in a break away goal to trail 1-0.

The second half saw the visitors becoming increasingly frustrated at not pressing home their advantage and Henley scored the equaliser through a precise reverse-stick hit from Ian Rechner senior after his initial lob shot on goal had been saved.

With 10 minutes to go David Rechner, who usually plays as a goalkeeper, scored his first ever Henley goal following an attack involving James Lane and David Corke. Henley held on to secure all three points thanks to player-of-the-match Finlay Ball pulling off several good saves in goal.