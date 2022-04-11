Henley hold on for win

HENLEY 1sts ran out winners in their penultimate match of the season against fellow mid-table side Staines at Jubilee Park last Saturday.

The home side took the lead after one minute when captain Jonny Taylor found Ed Foster on the post to fire the ball passed the Staines goalkeeper.

Henley continued on the front foot and added a second when Matt Riches found himself with time and space to hit the ball into the corner for his first goal of the season.

Ed Foster bagged his second of the game and 18th of the season through a short corner deflection.

The second half was end-to-end with Staines throwing all they had at Henley. Staines converted two short corners whilst Henley added a fourth through Charlie Shaw.

With five minutes remaining and two Henley defenders in the sin bin, Staines scored again to make it 4-3.

The full time whistle sounded but with Staines still allowed to complete another short corner which eventually led to five in a row but Henley defended well to secure the win.