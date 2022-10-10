Jones’s strike secures points

HENLEY put the previous week’s disappointment of losing at Oxford Brookes behind them as they defeated Basingstoke by the odd goal in five at Jubilee Park last Saturday.

Henley started their first home of the season strongly with the midfield trio of Taylor, Joyce and Shaw creating plenty of openings for Foster, Goseph and Heaver up front.

Despite plenty of good opportunities to open the scoring, Henley were unable to find the telling final pass. Basingstoke were an organised unit, looking to mainly play on the counter-attack against Henley’s attacking style of hockey and were effective in keeping the home side at bay for the opening half.

Heaver came closest to opening the scoring with a volley following a short corner with the goalkeeper stranded on the ground but the ball went over the crossbar.

The second half continued in a similar pattern to the first, with Henley dominating possession and territory, but unable to unlock the Basingstoke defence.

On the 55-minute mark the home side’s dominance told as Jonny Taylor played the ball through to Ed Foster, who beat two defenders and squared it back to Taylor, who rifled home. Basingstoke then won their first short corner of the match, resulting in a quick-fire equaliser as a powerful drag flick nestled its way into the top corner of Ryan Foggoa’s goal.

Things went from bad to worse for Henley three minutes later, as another short corner led to another goal.

At 2-1 down with 12 minutes to play, Henley pressed forward looking for an equaliser which came from Rhys Joyce who slotted away a well-worked move from the home side.

With five minutes left on the clock Kevin Jones bundled the ball in from close range after a series of short corners to secure victory for Henley.