Henley have no answer to hosts

A GOAL in each half saw home side Maidenhead defeated Henley Ladies 1sts in their third league outing of the season last Saturday.

Henley controlled the first half and worked the ball into the D numerous times but strong defending from Maidenhead kept them at bay.

Towards the end of the first half Henley had a short corner but a good save from the Maidenhead goalkeeper saw the ball deflected well out into the middle of the pitch which was picked up by a home player who hit the ball quickly to a forward who beat goalkeeper Katy Shaw despite her valiant dive.

In the second half Henley’s player-of-the match Ellie Roseff broke down a lot of momentum from Maidenhead in the middle of the pitch.

Henley continued to have chances at goal but strikes from Lauren Hildrich, Georgie Metcalfe and Hayley Munt were either saved or shot wide of the posts.

Henley found themselves 2-0 down after a series of Maidenhead attacks saw a ball was passed to an unmarked player who was able to calmly slot home.