Mortimer and Cooper impress at Jubilee Park tournament

YOUNGSTERS from Henley Hockey Club’s U8s competed in two Thames Valley tournaments, one at Henley and the other in Marlow.

The tournament at Henley’s Jubilee Park saw 18 teams — five from the host club — battle it out in the year three competition against sides from Reading, Marlow, Maidenhead and Amersham and Chalfont.

All the five Henley sides picked up wins. The Henley Antelopes won three, drew two and lost two matches with Max Mortimer and Maddie Cooper being names players of the tournament.

Henley Buffalos won three, drew three and lost one with Humph Armstrong being named player of the tournament whilst Henley Cheetahs won five and drew with Ellie Smith taking the plaudits.

Henley Dolphins won two, drew two and lost three matches with Grace Hillier being named player of the tournament whilst Henley Eagles won three, drew and lost one game with Ella Wedd named player of the tournament.

Speaking after the tournament, Henley coach Kat Green said: “It was fantastic to host the first of the monthly tournaments at Henley and I enjoyed seeing the progress made by all players, whether they've had experience of playing in a competitive tournament already, or had only been playing for a couple of weeks.

“There were smiles of faces and it was particularly pleasing to see the pride when players did a good tackle, pass or even scored a goal".

Meanwhile four year two teams competed at Marlow with Henley 1sts winning six matches and losing one with Wilf Tomlinson being named player of the tournament.

Ethan Bell and Daphne Sutherland shared the plaudits for Henley 2nds who won two matches, drew two and lost two while Sid Gilbert and Sophie Wood were named players of the tournament for Henley 3rds who won four and lost three matches.

Henley 4ths won three and lost four matches with Phoebe Thomas and Lily Johnston being named players of the tournament.