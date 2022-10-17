Monday, 17 October 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

17 October 2022

Heavy loss for amber and blues

A DEPLETED Henley side went down to a heavy defeat away at county rivals Banbury last Saturday.

Henley failed to get a foot hold in the game against a Banbury side who narrowly missed out on promotion last season.

Banbury took the lead and scored a couple of goals from short corners. Kyle Soulsby received a first sin bin for the visiting side for a physical challenge when defending the short corners. At half time Henley were 4-0 down.

The second half did not improve for Henley who continued to concede goals whilst more yellow cards followed, including for Foggoa the goalkeeper and defender Mortimer.

17 October 2022

More News:

Crow trail

A SCARECROW trail will take place in Sonning ... [more]

 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33