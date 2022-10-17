Heavy loss for amber and blues

A DEPLETED Henley side went down to a heavy defeat away at county rivals Banbury last Saturday.

Henley failed to get a foot hold in the game against a Banbury side who narrowly missed out on promotion last season.

Banbury took the lead and scored a couple of goals from short corners. Kyle Soulsby received a first sin bin for the visiting side for a physical challenge when defending the short corners. At half time Henley were 4-0 down.

The second half did not improve for Henley who continued to concede goals whilst more yellow cards followed, including for Foggoa the goalkeeper and defender Mortimer.