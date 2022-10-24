Nudd puts Henley ladies on cloud nine with double strike

HENLEY Ladies 1sts netted nine goals as they picked up all three points from their home clash with Trojans Ladies 2nds last Saturday.

The first half saw end-to-end activity with Trojans threatening to score with a number of quick breaks, cleaned up by Lucy Herbert, Kat Green and Rachel Herbert in defence.

Jane Dench was hunting down a Trojans forward from the half-way line and prevented a shot on goal as she reached the D.

Henley had plenty of attacking opportunities with the Trojans keeper and defence doing well to keep the ball away from goal.

Henley eventually scored 15 minutes into the match when good link up play between Kiera Halloran and Charlotte Hetherington found Lauren Hildritch on the post ready to tap-in. Goals two (Georgie Metcalfe) and three (Charlotte Hetherington) quickly followed, allowing Henley to settle and start to play more composed hockey. Hayley Munt and Charlotte Nudd also got on the score sheet before they went into half-time 5-0 up.

Trojans started the second half strongly and whilst the Henley D saw relatively little action, keeper Katy Shaw was called upon a couple of times to make saves during open-play.

Trojans were awarded a short-corner 10 minutes in, and a well-worked routine saw them gain a goal back. Henley responded with a short-corner goal of their own from Dench to make it 6-1.

Soon after the visitors found themselves down to 10 players due to injury. As the end of the game came in sight Henley stepped it up again with Metcalfe, Munt and Nudd all getting their second goals of the game.