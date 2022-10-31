Monday, 31 October 2022

31 October 2022

Farrow nets brace on return to side

HENLEY 4ths ran out winners against high-flying Eastcote Eagles at Jubilee Park.

Going into the match Henley were without regular players Clarke and Grocock, but Farrow made a welcome return.

The match started off well with a number of breaks for the home team which went unconverted. Against the run of play Eastcote had a couple of missed chances.

With the game heading for a half-time stalemate and frustrations beginning to show from both sides, Williams flew down the right wing and evaded the opponents’ defence, before squaring the ball to Farrow who was stood on the penalty spot with his back to goal and with an opportunistic strike he scooped the ball through 90 degrees to find the backboard and put Henley 1-0 up.

The second half started at pace with Henley attacking down both wings and through the centre. Both Paice and Williams drew good saves from the Eastcote keeper who kept Eastcote in the game. Then followed a lull in Henley’s attack as Eastcote began to put pressure on the Henley D with some good saves from Hems and courageous tackling from the home defence led by Conway-Hughes.

The solid defence kept Eastcote and allowed Henley back into the match.

A quick counter that was started by Taylor allowed Paice to drive the ball through the Eastcote defence who deftly flicked the ball to his left for Farrow with one touch to slip the ball past the diving keeper.

31 October 2022

