Oratorywin plate competition

THE Oratory’s U14 team were crowned Berkshire Schools’ plate winners at the Berkshire Schools’ hockey tournament, held at Bradfield College last week.

The Oratory played seven games against Downe House, Holme Grange, Holyport, St Mary’s, The Holt, Wellington College and The Marist winning four, drawing one and losing two.

In the last game they ran out comfortable winners against The Marist School, securing their place as winners of the plate competition.

Victoria Watson, head of hockey at The Oratory, said: “The girls were a real credit to the school, showing great teamwork and sportsmanship throughout the tournament.

“It was a great day out and the girls have learnt a lot from the experience. We look forward to representing Berkshire at the tier two South Central tournament next month.”

Jimmy Dodworth, Oratory U14 hockey coach added: “The U14s were worthy winners of the tier two competition. They work extremely hard off the ball and make it very difficult for other teams to play hockey. They are a pleasure to coach.”