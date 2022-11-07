Monday, 07 November 2022

07 November 2022

Newbold on target for GB

A FORMER Henley Hockey Club colt player scored a goal and played in all six Great Britain U21 matches in the Sultan of Johor Cup.

Midfielder Fred Newbold — whose father Ed and younger brother Ernie still play for the amber and blues — scored in Great Britiain’s 4-2 win against Malaysia on Wednesday of last week.

Elsewhere in the tournament Great Britain beat South Africa 4-1, lost to Japan and Australia 2-1 and 3-1 respectively before drawing with India 5-5 to secure a third place finish.

In the play-off match last Friday, Great Britain defeated Japan 2-1 to secure the bronze medal.

Welsh international Newbold, who lives in Sonning Common, now plays for Reading Hockey Club.

