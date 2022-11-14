Mortimer in fine form as side edge derby clash

FOLLOWING a two-week break in fixtures, HENLEY 1sts returned to league action last Saturday where they ran out 2-1 winners away at MAIDENHEAD.

Henley started the stronger of the two sides enjoying the slickness of the pitch with some flowing passing hockey.

Mortimer was dictating play from the left back position and booming forward at every opportunity.

After five minutes, Mortimer combined with Foster before unleashing a reverse-stick strike past the goalkeeper to make it 1-0.

Henley continued to dominate, creating opportunities for both Foster and Heaver who had their efforts cleared off the line by defenders. Henley got their second goal shortly before half-time when the ball fell to Shaw at the top of the D who rifled a his shot into the top corner of the goal.

The second half wasn’t as smooth sailing for Henley, early on player/coach Rhys Joyce was shown a yellow card for not retreating five yards quickly enough after a foul. Henley battled hard in midfield with lots of effort from Shaw and Phillips down the right-hand side.

Maidenhead won a couple of short corners, the first one smartly saved by goalkeeper Foggoa. However, the next corner was saved by Foggoa but then the rebound was bundled in by a Maidenhead forward to make it 2-1.

Henley held on with some big tackles from Roseff and Mortimer at the back to win the game and move up to fourth place in the table and inflicting Maidenhead’s first defeat of the season.

HENLEY 2nds went down to a 3-2 defeat against AMERSHAM AND CHALFONT 2nds in their South Central Division 2 clash at Jubilee Park.

With Amersham currently third in the division, Henley expected a challenging game against a youthful opposition.

After a two-week break without league hockey, both teams looked relatively rusty at the outset. Amersham played a very deep press, allowing Henley to play high up the field, aiming to soak up pressure from the home side with the intention of hitting back on the break.

It was a fast break that broke the deadlock, with an aerial ball taking the Henley defence by surprise. The lofted pass over the back line reached an Amersham striker, who calmly slotted the ball past goalkeeper Tom Grocock.

Recognising the visitors’ threat on the break, and starting to nullify the aerial threat, Henley regrouped and started to exert more control over the game. In the midfield, the harassing duo of Ed Hughes-Burn and Mark Harel scrapped hard to win possession of the ball, and with Benji Hethrington orchestrating from the back, Henley started to construct some more penetrating moves.

It was from a sharp move down the left which resulted in a goal for Henley to bring the scores level. An incisive pass from Harel found Nardus Nel in the Amersham area, the ball reaching Nel after hitting a defender’s foot. With the umpire allowing play to continue with a Henley advantage, Nel drove towards the goal and finished from a tight angle to take the score to 1-1.

Henley started to take more control of the game, with tight marking across the pitch and strong defensive work helping to resist Amersham’s breaks.

From one breakdown, Ed Hughes-Burne drove into the Amersham area, proving too strong for the visiting defence and winning a penalty corner after being on the receiving end of some agricultural tackles. Hetherington converted the corner into a goal with a powerful flick to defeat the diving goalkeeper.

Taking a 2-1 lead into the second half, Henley had an opportunity to stamp their authority on the game and increase their lead. However, Amersham regrouped strongly and the home side’s calm and control started to desert them — the amber and blues struggling to retain possession in key areas and unable to consistently create chances to threaten the Amersham defence.

Looking increasingly threatening, Amersham equalised with 15 minutes to play when a scrambled clearance in the Henley area found an attacker, who finished with a pinpoint strike from a tight angle.

At 2-2, the game still could have gone either way, but Henley struggled to put together cohesive passing moves, and it was Amersham who made the decisive strike with just five minutes to play.

A poor tackle led to Amersham being awarded a penalty corner, which was converted into a 3-2 lead with a calm pass into the corner of the Henley goal.

While Henley pushed forward with a desperate attempt to equalise, there was too little time left on the clock, with the final whistle leaving Henley to reflect on a game which they could have won given more control and composure.

HENLEY LADIES 1sts ran out 5-0 winners away at SONNING LADIES 1sts in South Central Premier Division 1.

The visitors established early control of the game, taking the lead after 15 minutes following a goal from Hayley Munt.

A fairly even game ensued with both teams having threatening attacks although the Sonning keeper and defence needed to work harder to protect their goal and keep the score 1-0 at half-time.

The second half saw Sonning hungrier for the ball which saw a rattled Henley go down to 10 players for two minutes due to a green card.

A break in play due to a Sonning injury gave Henley the chance to regroup and this resulted in four goals within the final 10 minutes. Munt scored two more to achieve a hat-trick while Lauren Hilditch also netted twice.