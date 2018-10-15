Heat appeal

GORING has been awarded its fourth gold in the ... [more]
Monday, 15 October 2018
YELDALL Manor in Wargrave is trying to raise £23,000 to replace its heating system.
The drug and alcohol rehabilitation centre for men says the current system in an annexe that houses bedrooms for patients is old, not fit for purpose and beyond repair.
To donate, visit www.just
giving.com/campaigns/
charity/yeldallmanor/
heating
15 October 2018
More News:
Councillors vow to fight expansion of waste plant
COUNCILLORS in Wargrave have vowed to oppose ... [more]
Davies finishes second in age group on England debut at Chester marathon
A GRANDMOTHER from Goring has spoken of her pride ... [more]
POLL: Have your say