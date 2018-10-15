Brain singing

GORING has been awarded its fourth gold in the ... [more]
Monday, 15 October 2018
SINGING sessions for people with dementia will be held at Charvil village hall on Thursdays from 10.30am to noon until December 13.
Singing for the Brain is organised by the Alzheimer’s Society and uses songs to improve brain activity. There is a suggested donation of £1.50 per event.
There will be no session on October 25 or November 1.
15 October 2018
