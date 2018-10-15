Sunday ramble

GORING has been awarded its fourth gold in the ... [more]
Monday, 15 October 2018
MEMBERS of a Wargrave rambling group will walk through Hurst and the surrounding countryside on Sunday, October 28.
Walkers should meet at 12.30pm at the Jolly Farmer pub in the village where they will return at 3pm for lunch.
15 October 2018
More News:
Councillors vow to fight expansion of waste plant
COUNCILLORS in Wargrave have vowed to oppose ... [more]
Davies finishes second in age group on England debut at Chester marathon
A GRANDMOTHER from Goring has spoken of her pride ... [more]
POLL: Have your say