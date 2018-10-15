Monday, 15 October 2018

Mothers walk marathon in aid of children’s schools

EIGHT mothers from Wargrave walked 26 miles along the Thames Path to raise money for their children’s schools.

Kate Gupta, Julie Jackson, Sarah Davies, Lucinda Bryers, Sarina Christensen, Katie Hodgkins, Kat Jackson and Lindsay Hammersley walked from Wallingford to Henley in under 10 hours. The women suffered blisters and insect stings en route. They were met at Mill Meadows by their families and an impromptu finish line was made out of a handmade scarf.

The walkers raised more than £1,200 for the Robert Piggott junior and infant schools which are fund-raising for a new library and learning centre.

Mrs Hammersley, who organised the walk, said: “We wanted to do something to support the school which we could organise ourselves but would still be an impressive achievement.

“On the day we were helped by numerous flapjacks and chocolate bars and all the messages of support from the school community. They really helped keep us going on the final stretch.” Sally Ann Akers, executive headteacher of the two schools, said: “This is a wonderful example of parental support for our village schools.

“It shows what a strong community we live in and the positiveness towards children’s education.”

To donate, visit www.justgiving.
com/fundraising/rppspta26miletrek

