Pool cover ‘would be a building’

A COUPLE’S plan to build a retractable cover over their swimming pool has been opposed by Wargrave Parish Council.

Paul and Nevena Harris, of Bear Lane, Wargrave, want to build the telescopic enclosure as the pool is currently only protected by a flat cover.

In a planning statement, they say: “The enclosure will offer some protection to the swimming pool from cold weather and allow users to use the pool for an extended time.

“The English climate does not lend itself to extended periods of sunshine, even throughout the summer.”

The Harrises say the cover would be “semi-permanent” and would be retracted when not in use.

But councillors say the cover would be too big and as it would enable the pool to be used all year round it would be a building rather than just a cover.

Councillor Andrew Luckwell said: “With that over it, it becomes an indoor swimming pool.

“It’s totally out of keeping with the rest of the dwelling. It looks horrible.”

Councillor Terry Cattermole said: “I think it would be visible on Bear Lane during parts of the year.”

He said the couple had used a balloon-like cover previously which had been reported to Wokingham Borough Council’s enforcement team.

The council supported a separate application by the couple to build a timber boathouse and landing platform on their private lake.

The borough council will make a decision on both applications.