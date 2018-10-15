A-level art students chosen for competition

ARTWORKS by two A-level students have been entered into a national competition by the society.

Mind is by Shiplake College student Will Parton and Young Girl With Old Pearl Earring and Modern Day Dandy are by Lizzy Scales, who goes to the Piggott School in Wargrave.

The competition is run by the Arts Society, to which the Henley group belongs, in conjunction with the Royal Society of British Artists. The winning pieces will be exhibited at the Royal Overseas League and the Mall Galleries in the spring.

Society members chose the entries after visiting exhibitions of A-level work at The Henley College, Piggott and, for the first time, Shiplake College.

Lizzy’s paintings are oil and acrylic on canvas.

She said: “Drawing has always been part of my life, starting with Disney characters and moving on to complex pieces.”

Lizzy plans to study archaeology and wants a career in facial reconstruction, which would combine her interests of science and art.

Will’s piece is a self-portrait

using acrylic on Perspex inside a light boxand is designed to raise awareness of the stress among school pupils and the pressure on them to achieve good grades.

He said: “My love of colour came at a young age, creating firework paintings at primary school.” The artists, both 18, were presented with a certificate and cheque at a meeting of the society at Phyllis Court Club in Henley by guest lecturer Leslie Primo, an art expert at the National Gallery and the Courtauld Institute.

The subject of his lecture was Johannes Vermeer, who painted Girl With A Pearl Earring, the inspiration for one of Lizzy’s paintings.