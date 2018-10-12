Café faces closure

Village fire station future to be decided in new year
Saturday, 13 October 2018
A CAFÉ in Henley is under threat of closure.
Bosses at Patisserie Valerie, which has a branch in Market Place, said yesterday (Thursday) it needs "an immediate injection of capital" to continue trading in its current form.
The firm said it had found "a material shortfall between the reported financial status and the current financial status of the business".
It has 206 stores across the country and employs more than 2,200 people.
* Chris Marsh, 44, from St Albans, was arrested on Thursday night and has been bailed. He was the firm’s finance director but is currently suspended from his role.
12 October 2018
