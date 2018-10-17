Henley pubs scoop hospitality awards

TWO pubs in Henley have won hospitality awards from owners Brakspear.

Mark Dunlop, landlord of the Angel on the Bridge, was awarded the best all-rounder title, while Nigel and Julie Rainbow, who run the Three Horseshoes, took the best cellar award.

Both pubs received a plaque to display and a cheque for £500.

Mr Dunlop, who has run the Thames Side pub for 12 years, said: “This is great recognition of the hard work put in over many years to make sure we deliver a great experience to every customer. I’m grateful to my fantastic team for their commitment and high standards.”

The Three Horseshoes in Reading Road was assessed by an independent inspector from Cask Marque, the beer quality organisation, who checked the cellar temperature and cleanliness, the cask rotation and the glassware.

Mr Rainbow said: “The cellar is the engine room of the pub and if you put in the time, as we do, you get a consistently great pint of beer. It’s wonderful to have that effort recognised — thank you, Brakspear!”

Brakspear chief executive Tom Davies said: “Every year, the awards shortlist reminds us of the talented licensees we are lucky enough to have running pubs with us. Choosing this year’s winners was far from easy and they should all be proud of their achievement.

“The Angel on the Bridge has gone from strength to strength. Mark refuses to rest on his laurels and is always looking for new opportunities to develop the pub further, such as the Club to Pub Swim after-party, which has been held at the pub for several years, and a new pub quiz.

“Our best kept cellar award recognises the importance of cellar standards which affect beer quality and Nigel and Julie are worthy winners.”

The best pub garden award was won by Andrew and Jacqueline James, of the Prince of Wales on Prospect Street, Caversham.

Earlier this year, the couple redeveloped the large garden behind the pub, installing a new patio, vintage furniture and an gin bar serving a range of gins garnished with herbs grown in the garden.

A gin and cheese festival was among events held in the garden.

Mr James said: “We’re delighted to have won this award. It’s reward for a lot of work that went into creating our beautiful garden.

“Our thanks to everyone who has helped us — Dave for creating the herb garden and Caroline for giving us plants from her allotment as well as local companies Lewendon building and landscape specialists, Caversham Carpentry and Gadds Roofing.”

The couple donated their £500 cash prize to two charities, the Teenage Cancer Trust and the Royal British Legion.

Mr James said: “The support of the local community has made the pub a success, so we wanted to thank them by donating our prize to these two charities, which have a connection to a couple of our regular customers.”

Mr Davies said: “Andrew and Jacqueline have worked miracles with their garden, showing great imagination and putting in hard work to turn it into one of the most popular outdoor spaces in the area.

“They’ve used it to host wonderful events for their customers over the summer and it has become a fantastic asset for the pub and the local community.”

Vanessa Cooke and Katrena Derricourt-Gibson, who run the Catherine Wheel in Station Road, Goring, received the best business-building award.

They were presented with a plaque and a cheque for £500.

Ms Cooke said: “We’ve really tried to put the pub at the heart of the local community, hosting all sorts of events — weddings, funerals, birthday parties, karaoke and celebrating sporting events such as the Grand National, Boat Race, Wimbledon and Six Nations.

“The pub’s location close to where George Michael lived has made it a destination for his fans. We put on an annual weekend of music, Spinning the Wheel, in celebration of his life and it has become a huge event, attracting fans from all over the world and supporting the Terence Higgins Trust, for whom we have raised over £4,000 to date.

“We hold regular live music events and we will be joining the Brakspear Jazz and Blues Festival again next month but adding our own twist by including a mini-beer festival as well.

“We’re grateful to our fantastic staff team whose hard work and high standards have helped to win this award.”

Mr Davies said: “Vanessa and Katrena took on the pub two years ago from a very successful licensee and have managed year- on-year growth in a competitive environment.

“We were impressed by their range of ideas to build sales, particularly their use of social media.”

• Seven awards were presented to Brakspear licensees at an awards dinner held in a marquee outside the Bull on Bell Street pub in Henley, close to Brakspear’s Bell Street microbrewery and head office.