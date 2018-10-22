Monday, 22 October 2018

Road warning

WARGRAVE high street will be partially closed next week as new street lights are installed.

Traffic will be managed by temporary traffic lights from Monday to Friday.

Wokingham Borough Council is upgrading the lights to new LED versions, which are more eco-friendly.

Last week, the Henley Standard reported that parish councillors had warned that parts of the village were too dark at night and more street lights were needed.

