Monday, 22 October 2018

MPs quizzed

CONSERVATIVE MP Nicky Morgan will visit next month.

The former education secretary will be interviewed at Bix Manor on November 30 from 7.30pm as part of a series of MP talks organised by David Orpwood, from Watlington.

Yesterday (Thursday) Wantage MP Ed Vaizey was interviewed by Ted Christie-Miller at the Crown Inn in Pishill.

