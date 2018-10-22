Monday, 22 October 2018

Club’s last payment

HENLEY Cricket Club is to make the final repayment on a loan to help buy its ground.

Officials will present a cheque for £20,000 to Henley Town Council at the club’s annual meeting next Sunday (October 28).

The club borrowed £200,000 to buy the ground from Brakspear in 2005 and has been gradually paying off the loan since then.

The club held a summer ball each year to raise funds and this year’s event was attended by 280 people.

The meeting at the club’s pavilion will be attended by town councillors and town clerk Janet Wheeler.

