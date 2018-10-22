Care home residents have fun at tea party

A TEA party at a care home in Wargrave raised more than £110 for the Alzheimer’s Society.

Residents and guests dressed in purple for the event at The Mount in School Hill.

They were served cakes and hot drinks and entertained by singer Hannah Woolford.

There was also the judging of a baking competition for which the residents made cupcakes the previous day.

The winner was Freda Teagle, who received a prize of a surprise away day trip, probably to a local garden centre. Radio presenter Debbie McGee, who lives in Wargrave, was due to attend but had to pull out due to an urgent appointment elsewhere.

Peter Tsakov, lifestyle assistant co-ordinator at the home, said: “The party went very well.

“Our residents made colourful and tasty cupcakes and we all had a great time enjoying those and some tasty scones.”

The party raised £110. Sylvie Djeumo, the home’s chef, raised another £310 for the charity when she ran the Oxford half marathon a few days later.