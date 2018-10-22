Village to have defibrillator if location found

A DEFIBRILLATOR is set to be installed in Wargrave village centre.

The parish council is looking at possible locations for the lifesaving device, which can increase the survival rate of cardiac arrest victims from five per cent to 60 per cent.

Each device typically costs about £1,500, which includes a secure cabinet, and needs to be connected to a power supply in order to keep it warm and charged.

There are already five other defibrillators in or close to Wargrave — at the old Pavilion off Recreation Road, Piggott School in Twyford Road, Hennerton Golf Club and both the village hall and primary school in Crazies Hill.

The new device would be paid for through the Wargrave neighbourhood action group.

Council chairman Richard Bush said the original plan was for the defibrillator to be mounted on the wall of the Woodclyffe Hall in High Street.

However, following a discussion with the action group, other locations were being considered, including a phone box further along the street.

Councillor Bush said: “We did discuss moving the defibrillator from a possible position round the side of the hall to the front but the criteria means we probably couldn’t do that because of disabled access.

“We are trying to think of other places where it can go. I brought it up at a NAG meeting and we suggested the telephone box by the Greyhound, which is still a working telephone box.

“It needs some tender loving care but I don’t know what BT has got in mind for it. I’ve asked the clerk to make some enquiries.”

Councillor Terry Cattermole said: “I’d be interested to know how much use that phone box gets. The reason BT aren’t closing it might be that it gets some use.”

Other suggestions included an old toilet block in the car park in School Lane. In 2015, a defibrillator was installed on the wall of the old pavilion in Recreation Road. It was paid for by Wargrave Runners using money raised at that year’s Wargrave 10km event.

The defibrillator was supplied by the Millie’s Dream appeal, which has helped install more than 60 defibrillators in schools and communities in and around Henley since 2012.

David Moseley, who is on the committee of Wargrave Runners, came up with the idea and said he wanted to eventually install five defibrillators in the village.

Last October, a defibrillator was donated to Crazies Hill school by Claire Page, whose daughter Lilly-May Page-Bowden died from sudden arrhythmic death syndrome after being picked up from Willow Bank Infant School in Woodley in 2014.

An inquest heard that her life could have been saved if a defibrillator was available when she collapsed.

Since then Miss Page has raised thousands of pounds to install the devices at more than 30 schools in the area.

She spoke to the Crazies Hill pupils before presenting the defibrillator and giving demonstrations of CPR.