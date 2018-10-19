Clothing store shuts unexpectedly

A WOMEN’S clothing store in Henley has shut unexpectedly after almost five years.

Staff were seen clearing out Gerry Weber in Bell Street last night (Thursday) and a sign on the door today said it had closed down.

A statement from the company, which employs 6,500 staff, said it was undergoing a “substantial transformation process”.

The company said changes in the purchasing habits of its customers would result in “deep cuts” in both personnel and its corporate structure.

Ralf Weber, outgoing chief executive of Gerry Weber International AG, said: "Firstly, we are glad to receive the confirmation that our core business model is successful and viable for the future.

“We will however have to account for the dramatic changes in our markets and the strongly changing purchase behaviour of our customers. This will inevitably result in deep cuts both in personnel as well as the corporate structure.”

Florian Frank, member of the managing board and chief restructuring officer, added: “At the current stage of the dialogue, we are very confident to successfully and sustainably restructure first our financing and then the entire company.”

Johannes Ehling, who is also a member of the managing board and its designated spokesman, said: “I am absolutely convinced that we will return to the road to a prosperous future after our successful restructuring. With our core business model, our strong brands and in particularly our excellent team, we are ideally positioned for that.

“Despite all uncertainties posed by the restructuring process, it can be felt in many places, that our transformation with the performance program reaches our customer, business partners and employees. This encourages us, and this is what we work hard for every day.”

The German fashion boutique opened at the end of 2013 and moved into the former Peruvian Connection premises.

The company was founded in Halle, Westfalen, in 1973.

It initially produced and sold ladies’ underwear but expanded to include shoes, fragrances, handbags and jewellery.