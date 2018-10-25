Where and when to see organised fireworks displays

THE Sue Ryder Hospice in Nettlebed will hold a “spooktacular” fireworks display tomorrow (Saturday) from 5pm.

The event in the grounds of Joyce Grove will include a bonfire which will be lit at 6.30pm and a children’s Halloween fancy dress competition, food and drink stalls and child and adult tombolas.

The display will begin at 7.15pm.

Tickets will be available on the gate. They cost £10 for adults while under-15s go free.

The organisers stress that parking will be limited.

For more information, visit www.sueryder.org/nbfireworks

Tonight (Friday), Dunsden’s newly refurbished village hall will host the village’s bonfire night from 6pm.

Sonning Fireworks will give the display and there will be a bonfire as well as refreshments including Loddon ales, hot dogs and a pumpkin carving competition.

For tickets, visit www.tickettailor.

com/events/dunsden

On Saturday night there will be a public display at Camp Mohawk in Crazies Hill from 4.30pm to 7.30pm.

Hot food and drinks will be available to buy.

Entry is £5 for adults and £3 for children aged two to 16.

Twyford & District Round Table will hold a charity bonfire and fireworks night celebrating the centenary of the RAF at the George V recreation ground in Twyford on Saturday from 6.30pm.

Attractions will include fairground rides, games and stalls with glow sticks, a barbecue, coffee, a bar, mulled wine and hot chocolate. There is a Facebook poll to pick a cinematic villain effigy to be lit on top of the bonfire. Tickets are available from Twyford News and on the gate on the night, priced £7 for adults, £4 for those aged 12 to 16 or over 60 years and £1 for younger children.

Checkendon Primary School’s annual fireworks night will be held next Friday (November 2). Gates open at 6pm and the display will start at 7pm.

There will be a barbecue, a bar selling wine, beer and mulled wine and the school hall will be transformed into a games room with stalls including a cake stall, tombola and face painting.

Entry on the gate is £5 per adult and £3.50 per child and there is plenty of parking available.

All proceeds will go towards outside play and learning equipment for the school.

On Saturday, November 3 there will be a display at The Club in Mapledurham.

The gates will open at 4pm and the fireworks will be let off from 6.30pm.

There will be a DJ, food stalls and a bar.

For tickets, visit www.theclubat

mapledurham.com/fireworks

On the same evening, Abbey Rugby Club in Peppard Road, Emmer Green, will host its fireworks and music spectacular from 6pm to 11pm.

The bonfire will be lit at 7.15pm and the fireworks let off at 8pm.

Family tickets cost £20 in advance or £25 on the day, while single tickets are £8 in advance or £10 on the night.

They will be available to buy from the clubhouse on Saturday from 2pm to 4pm and Sunday from 10am to 1pm.

For more information, call Dave on 07760 198555.

There will also be a display that evening at Kings Field, Wargrave, organised by the village’s scout group from 5.15pm to 8pm.

Refreshments including tea, coffee, hot dogs, burgers, mulled wine and beer will be available from 5.30pm.

The bonfire will be lit at 6pm and the display will begin at 6.30pm.

There is a minimum donation of £5 per family of four payable on the gate. Sparklers are not permitted on site for safety reasons.

The event is the annual fund-raiser for the village’s beavers, cubs and scouts.